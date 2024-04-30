According to the findings released in a statement on Tuesday, it was determined that the content of the envelope was intended for lunch for the officials. The EC clarified that the man in the video approached their table, inquired about their meal status, and then placed the envelope containing funds for lunch expenses before departing.
EC says cash in the controversial white envelope at Ejisu by-election was for lunch
The Electoral Commission (EC) has wrapped up its investigation into the controversial video capturing an individual believed to be Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, placing a white envelope on a table in front of EC officials during the Ejisu by-election.
However, in response to the incident, the EC has taken swift action. With immediate effect, the services of the two temporary election officers involved have been withdrawn. Additionally, preliminary discussions have been initiated with the Ghana Police Service to commence criminal investigations into the matter.
The EC has also issued a plea for calm amidst the suspension of the two officials allegedly involved in the bribery scandal. In a press release, the commission reiterated its dedication to upholding fundamental principles of integrity, honesty, and transparency in the electoral process.
Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), affirmed that an investigation into the alleged bribery incident has been initiated. He emphasized that the outcome of this investigation will dictate the subsequent actions to be taken by the EC regarding the matter.
The Ejisu by-election, marred by these allegations, has sparked concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.
