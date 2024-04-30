EC says cash in the controversial white envelope at Ejisu by-election was for lunch

However, in response to the incident, the EC has taken swift action. With immediate effect, the services of the two temporary election officers involved have been withdrawn. Additionally, preliminary discussions have been initiated with the Ghana Police Service to commence criminal investigations into the matter.

The EC has also issued a plea for calm amidst the suspension of the two officials allegedly involved in the bribery scandal. In a press release, the commission reiterated its dedication to upholding fundamental principles of integrity, honesty, and transparency in the electoral process.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), affirmed that an investigation into the alleged bribery incident has been initiated. He emphasized that the outcome of this investigation will dictate the subsequent actions to be taken by the EC regarding the matter.

