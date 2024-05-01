Chop bar operator arrested over the killing of 3 women in Krobo area (video)

Tetteh's confession, captured in a trending video, sent shockwaves through the community as he detailed the gruesome crimes he committed at the behest of the unidentified restaurant operator. The murders, which occurred in Otorkporlu in February and in Nuaso Odjam Aklomuase and Sekesua in April, were carried out with chilling precision, according to Tetteh's account.

The alleged serial killer claimed that he received GHC500 for each victim he executed, highlighting the sinister nature of the arrangement between himself and the restaurant operator. He disclosed that he was directed to extract bodily fluids from the victims' mouths and private parts—an instruction that sent shivers down the spines of investigators and the public alike.

Following Tetteh's confession, the Eastern Regional Police Command launched a thorough investigation into the incidents, aiming to uncover the full extent of the horrors perpetrated and to identify any other individuals involved in these heinous crimes. Tetteh himself assisted officers by leading them to the residence of the Chop Bar operator implicated in the scheme.

However, the accused woman vehemently denied any involvement in the murders or collusion with Tetteh. In a video circulating online, she is seen crying and pleading her innocence, insisting that she knew nothing about Tetteh's allegations. Despite her emotional plea, police continue to probe the matter, leaving the community on edge as they await further developments in the investigation.