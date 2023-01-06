RTI Commission fines Keta Municipal Assembly GH¢60,000

Citinewsroom.com reports that he had sought information on three separate contracts and committee decisions taken unilaterally without recourse to the general assembly of the municipality.

However, the municipal assembly denied him the information he requested, and on top of it, failed to answer queries from the RTI commission.

“The application was dated 17th March 2022 and received by the Commission on 1st April 2022. It was against the Keta Municipal Assembly (“The Respondent”), which had failed and/or refused to release to the applicant certain pieces of information he requested in the exercise of his rights under Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

“It was the complaint of the Applicant that in a letter dated 7th September 2021, he requested from the Respondent via its Secretary, the following pieces of information: ‘1. I write to request whether the Keta Municipal Assembly has granted permits to GOIL Fuelling Station, Keta under Sections 93 of the Local Governance Act, Act 936 (2016)’” parts of the RTI Commission’s determination said, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.