Chinese boss runs, begs for mercy as Zimbabwean workers chase, beat him over salary arrears

The angry workers reportedly claimed that their boss had not paid their salaries for several months, so they decided to apply force and hostility.

As translated by iharare.com, the local-language-speaking Zimbabwean workers are seen interrogating the Chinese man and demanding their unpaid wages. The Chinese man denies owing them any money, but the workers are not convinced and proceed to beat him up.

In an attempt to escape from a possible lynching, the Chinese man took to his heels but some of the workers chased him around the work site, kicked and hit him several times, while others laughed hard over his vulnerability.

As his shout for help did not attract anyone’s attention, the man was left at the mercy of the angry workers who assaulted him to their satisfaction.