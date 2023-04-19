The video is not dated, so it is not clear yet when the incident occurred, but it has sparked reactions, with many people condemning the workers for subjecting their boss to such violence.
Chinese boss runs, begs for mercy as Zimbabwean workers chase, beat him over salary arrears
A disturbing video has emerged online which shows a group of Zimbabwean workers chasing up their Chinese boss and beating him up over salary arrears while he runs and begs for mercy.
The angry workers reportedly claimed that their boss had not paid their salaries for several months, so they decided to apply force and hostility.
As translated by iharare.com, the local-language-speaking Zimbabwean workers are seen interrogating the Chinese man and demanding their unpaid wages. The Chinese man denies owing them any money, but the workers are not convinced and proceed to beat him up.
In an attempt to escape from a possible lynching, the Chinese man took to his heels but some of the workers chased him around the work site, kicked and hit him several times, while others laughed hard over his vulnerability.
As his shout for help did not attract anyone’s attention, the man was left at the mercy of the angry workers who assaulted him to their satisfaction.
The video, however, doesn’t show how the incident ended and whether the helpless man was eventually rescued from the wrath of the workers.
