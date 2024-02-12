ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Chinese serving jail term in Nsawam Prison escapes

Andreas Kamasah

A Chinese national, serving a one-year sentence for theft at Nsawam Prison, has reportedly escaped while being transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Nsawam Prison - Ghana
Nsawam Prison - Ghana

According to reports, the individual allegedly feigned illness, prompting prison authorities to arrange for his transfer to a hospital. It was during this transfer that the escape occurred, raising questions about the security protocols in place.

Recommended articles

The prison officer assigned to accompany the inmate during the medical transfer has been interdicted by the service pending a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities are keen on understanding how such a breach of security could have occurred.

An officer from the prison service confirmed the escape to Citi News, revealing that efforts are underway to re-arrest the fugitive. Despite the setback, the service expressed confidence in their ability to track down the escaped prisoner, citing leads obtained that could potentially facilitate his apprehension.

The escape of the Chinese national has raised concerns about the security measures within Nsawam Prison and has prompted calls for a review of protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It’s sad Bawumia spent 7 years thinking of himself as driver’s mate - Lawyer cries

It’s sad Bawumia spent 7 years thinking of himself as driver’s mate - Lawyer

Bloody knife

Nurse stabbed multiple times for rejecting ex-boyfriend's request to spend night

Analogy Wars: Bawumia's Driver's Mate vs. Mahama's Spare Driver

Mahama's 2012 ‘spare driver’ comment emerges after Bawumia’s ‘driver’s mate’ debate

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Chinese serving jail term in Nsawam Prison escapes