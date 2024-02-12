Chinese serving jail term in Nsawam Prison escapes

The prison officer assigned to accompany the inmate during the medical transfer has been interdicted by the service pending a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities are keen on understanding how such a breach of security could have occurred.

An officer from the prison service confirmed the escape to Citi News, revealing that efforts are underway to re-arrest the fugitive. Despite the setback, the service expressed confidence in their ability to track down the escaped prisoner, citing leads obtained that could potentially facilitate his apprehension.