According to reports, the individual allegedly feigned illness, prompting prison authorities to arrange for his transfer to a hospital. It was during this transfer that the escape occurred, raising questions about the security protocols in place.
Chinese serving jail term in Nsawam Prison escapes
A Chinese national, serving a one-year sentence for theft at Nsawam Prison, has reportedly escaped while being transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.
The prison officer assigned to accompany the inmate during the medical transfer has been interdicted by the service pending a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities are keen on understanding how such a breach of security could have occurred.
An officer from the prison service confirmed the escape to Citi News, revealing that efforts are underway to re-arrest the fugitive. Despite the setback, the service expressed confidence in their ability to track down the escaped prisoner, citing leads obtained that could potentially facilitate his apprehension.
The escape of the Chinese national has raised concerns about the security measures within Nsawam Prison and has prompted calls for a review of protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.
