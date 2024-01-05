Church members crawl through pastor's open legs to symbolically enter 2024 [video]

In the spirit of such traditions, a pastor recently made headlines by introducing a rather unconventional ritual during the ceremonial crossover from 2023 to 2024. As part of the church's activities, the pastor opened his legs, forming a V-shape through which his congregants were expected to crawl, symbolizing a successful transition into the new year.

A video circulating online captures the unusual scene, showcasing the pastor's parishioners lining up on all fours, one after another, as they crawled through the pastor's open legs.

The identity of the church, the pastor involved, and the location of this unique crossover service remain shrouded in mystery at this time.