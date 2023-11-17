ADVERTISEMENT
Coalition of aggrieved Menzgold customers congratulate Bawumia

Andreas Kamasah

The Coalition of aggrieved Menzgold Customers has congratulated Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his election as the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a statement issued and signed by the convener, Fred Forson and other executives of the coalition, the Menzgold customers who are still crying to have their locked-up investments paid to them, say they expect the election of Bawumia as NPP flagbearer to benefit the generality of the Ghanaian population.

“As CACM, it is our expectation that next election will evolve ideas and messaging that will make provision for the welfare of all Ghanaians irrespective of socio-political background and that this democracy will fulfil the dreams of our fore bearers,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office has filed fresh charges against Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, the embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold.

The state attorney withdrew all the old charges against him while filing the new charges at an Accra High Court today.

The Director of Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora, explained that an amendment had been made to some of the figures (amounts involved) in the case, necessitating the filing of new charges.

She further stated that this decision was made in the best interest of justice.

The case has been adjourned to December 4, 2023, to allow NAM1’s lawyers ample time to review the new charges.

The CEO of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, was on September 19, granted bail to the tune of GH¢500 million with four sureties, none to be justified after he was dragged to court for allegedly defrauding his clients.

Recently, NAM1 disclosed that Menzgold has paid 5000 of its customers. The company had initially requested all necessary documentation from customers to facilitate the payment validation procedure. However, in a subsequent communication, the company clarified that a significant number of submitted claims contained inconsistencies, rendering 60 percent of the claims ineligible for settlement.

Additionally, the defunct company had proposed that customers who had funds tied up should enrol for a fee of 650 cedis to determine their eligibility for reimbursements.

