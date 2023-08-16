ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed

Andreas Kamasah

A cleaner was full of joy and smile after her son who she recommended for employment at the company she works for got the job.

Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed
Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed

The Nigerian woman’s son had completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was going to join the millions of other unemployed graduates to loiter about in search of non-existent jobs.

Recommended articles

However, her mother who must have served the company satisfactorily made a recommendation for him to be hired and after the young man proved to merit the job, the company offered him an appointment letter.

A staff of the company shared a beautiful photo of the excited new employee holding a brown envelope believed to contain his employment letter, having a conversation with his boss, with his face beaming with a broad smile. Her equally happy and proud mother is also seen in the picture standing and wearing a priceless smile.

“This is a cleaner in our office who recommended her son (just completed NYSC) for an opening. He passed the test and interviews, and just got his appointment letter. You need to see how wide her smile is. God bless our mothers,” the photo was captioned on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed
Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed Pulse Ghana

Many social media users have been reacting to the heartwarming story, with some applauding the loving cleaner for her show of love for her son while urging the young man to make her proud and happy.

Unemployment in Africa is high, with millions of graduates becoming itinerant jobseekers after school. It is one of the causes of insecurity on the continent.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again (video)

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees (video)

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men