The Nigerian woman’s son had completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was going to join the millions of other unemployed graduates to loiter about in search of non-existent jobs.
Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed
A cleaner was full of joy and smile after her son who she recommended for employment at the company she works for got the job.
Recommended articles
However, her mother who must have served the company satisfactorily made a recommendation for him to be hired and after the young man proved to merit the job, the company offered him an appointment letter.
A staff of the company shared a beautiful photo of the excited new employee holding a brown envelope believed to contain his employment letter, having a conversation with his boss, with his face beaming with a broad smile. Her equally happy and proud mother is also seen in the picture standing and wearing a priceless smile.
“This is a cleaner in our office who recommended her son (just completed NYSC) for an opening. He passed the test and interviews, and just got his appointment letter. You need to see how wide her smile is. God bless our mothers,” the photo was captioned on social media.
Many social media users have been reacting to the heartwarming story, with some applauding the loving cleaner for her show of love for her son while urging the young man to make her proud and happy.
Unemployment in Africa is high, with millions of graduates becoming itinerant jobseekers after school. It is one of the causes of insecurity on the continent.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh