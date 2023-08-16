Company cleaner full of joy as son she recommended gets employed

However, her mother who must have served the company satisfactorily made a recommendation for him to be hired and after the young man proved to merit the job, the company offered him an appointment letter.

A staff of the company shared a beautiful photo of the excited new employee holding a brown envelope believed to contain his employment letter, having a conversation with his boss, with his face beaming with a broad smile. Her equally happy and proud mother is also seen in the picture standing and wearing a priceless smile.

“This is a cleaner in our office who recommended her son (just completed NYSC) for an opening. He passed the test and interviews, and just got his appointment letter. You need to see how wide her smile is. God bless our mothers,” the photo was captioned on social media.

Pulse Ghana

Many social media users have been reacting to the heartwarming story, with some applauding the loving cleaner for her show of love for her son while urging the young man to make her proud and happy.