Coup plot: Accra High Court sentences 6 to death by hanging, frees 3

Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, charged with abetment, were among the ten accused individuals. All pleaded not guilty and were granted bail during the trial.

The judgment, delivered by a three-member panel of judges, marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings surrounding the alleged coup plot. The courtroom, filled with anticipation, witnessed the reading of the verdict on various charges against the accused individuals.

Three of the accused persons, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, were found not guilty and acquitted. The late Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm, the alleged mastermind, was posthumously declared the first accused.

Donya Kafui, the second accused, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Similarly, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, the third accused, faced convictions on charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason but not guilty of high treason.

Cpl Seidu Abubakar, the seventh accused, was acquitted of both conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, the eighth accused, received a mixed verdict, being found guilty of conspiracy but not guilty of high treason.

The charges stem from an alleged plot to destabilize the country, with the accused facing accusations of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. The trial, which commenced on June 8, 2021, captivated the nation's attention due to its high-profile nature.

Supporters of the accused gathered in the courtroom, expressing relief and jubilation at the acquittal of ACP Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo. The trial had been ongoing since April 2021, with the judgment date set on November 22, 2023, following extensive legal arguments and the presentation of witnesses.

The prosecution team, led by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented a formidable case, including testimony from seven soldiers. In contrast, the defence, comprising lawyers such as Rita Akukunti Ali, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, and others, vigorously defended their clients throughout the proceedings.

