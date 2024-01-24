ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Coup plot: Accra High Court sentences 6 to death by hanging, frees 3

Andreas Kamasah

The High Court in Accra delivered a landmark judgment on Wednesday, January 24, sentencing to death by hanging six of ten individuals accused in connection with an alleged coup plot after finding them guilty of conspiring to commit high treason and committing high treason.

Court orders man who divorced wife after obtaining university degree to pay her compensation
Court orders man who divorced wife after obtaining university degree to pay her compensation

The accused include the late Dr Mac Palm, Donya Kafui alias Ezor, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

Recommended articles

Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, charged with abetment, were among the ten accused individuals. All pleaded not guilty and were granted bail during the trial.

The judgment, delivered by a three-member panel of judges, marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings surrounding the alleged coup plot. The courtroom, filled with anticipation, witnessed the reading of the verdict on various charges against the accused individuals.

Three of the accused persons, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, were found not guilty and acquitted. The late Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm, the alleged mastermind, was posthumously declared the first accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donya Kafui, the second accused, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Similarly, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, the third accused, faced convictions on charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason but not guilty of high treason.

Cpl Seidu Abubakar, the seventh accused, was acquitted of both conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, the eighth accused, received a mixed verdict, being found guilty of conspiracy but not guilty of high treason.

The charges stem from an alleged plot to destabilize the country, with the accused facing accusations of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. The trial, which commenced on June 8, 2021, captivated the nation's attention due to its high-profile nature.

Supporters of the accused gathered in the courtroom, expressing relief and jubilation at the acquittal of ACP Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo. The trial had been ongoing since April 2021, with the judgment date set on November 22, 2023, following extensive legal arguments and the presentation of witnesses.

The prosecution team, led by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented a formidable case, including testimony from seven soldiers. In contrast, the defence, comprising lawyers such as Rita Akukunti Ali, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, and others, vigorously defended their clients throughout the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fallout from this trial is expected to resonate across the legal and political landscape, raising questions about the nature of the charges and the complexities surrounding the alleged coup plot. As the nation absorbs the verdict, the implications of this high-profile case are likely to reverberate for some time to come.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Assistant SDA pastor who lodged in hotel with lady found dead with used contraceptive

SDA assistant pastor lodges in hotel with lady, found dead with used contraceptive

Video of man brutally assaulting woman believed to be his wife angers Ghanaians

Video of man brutally assaulting woman believed to be his wife angers Ghanaians

Lagos International Airport worker caught putting drugs in traveller's luggage

Lagos International Airport worker caught putting drugs in traveller's luggage

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts