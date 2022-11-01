Court dissolves 1-month-old marriage, orders woman to return dowry, bag of clothes

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, confirmed the divorce between the couple through Khul’i (divorce by mutual Agreement).

He, however, ordered that Dahiru return to her now ex-husband, the dowry, a suitcase containing clothes - except the ones she has already used.

“She will only return the clothes she hasn’t used. The complainant has the permission of the court to move her belongings from her former husband’s house”, the judge ruled, as quoted by NAN.

Although Yakubu objected to the divorce, saying he loved Dahiru and had no intention of letting her go, the court granted the divorce.

Meanwhile, in another report, a 25-year-old woman who has been arrested for killing her husband has confessed to the crime, saying he treated her well and they never quarrelled, but she simply hates marriage.

The suspect, Fatima Abubakar who is currently in the custody of Nigeria’s Borno State Police Command, said that she got pissed off without any provocation whenever she woke up to realise that she was married.

According to her, before the tragic death of her husband, Goni Abbah, she had tried to exit the marriage but all her efforts failed.

“I never wanted the marriage. Goni was my second husband; I got separated from my first husband because I hate marriage.

“Anytime I woke up with the fact that I am married, it pieces me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient,” the suspect told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

While in tears, Fatima recounted how she had gone to the extent of sometimes fleeing from the house to sleep outside, in a bid to have some respite from whatever was chasing her from the peaceful matrimonial home.