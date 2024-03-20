Court orders prosecutor to give evidence of death, cremation of Chinese illegal miners

Following due process, the suspects were brought before the court on multiple occasions. However, during the third sitting on March 15, 2024, only the Ghanaian suspects, including the two policemen, were present. The absence of the four Chinese nationals prompted Magistrate Eric Baah Boateng to inquire about their whereabouts.

In response to the Magistrate's inquiry, Prosecutor George Asante Noye informed the court that two of the Chinese nationals had passed away and were subsequently cremated. However, in light of this revelation, Magistrate Boateng deemed it necessary for the prosecutor to provide tangible proof of the reported deaths and cremations.

Therefore, the Magistrate ordered the Prosecutor to ensure that the sureties for the four Chinese nationals appear in court during the next sitting, scheduled for April 15, 2024, to present documentary evidence corroborating the reported deaths and cremations. This directive underscores the court's commitment to thorough examination and adherence to legal procedures in the pursuit of justice.

