Court rejects Kan Dapaah's bid for default judgment in defamation case against Oliver

This came about in response to Barker-Vormawor's allegations that the Minister, along with Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance, and a Brigadier General, had promised him and some leaders of the #FixTheCountry Movement $1 million to cease their activities.

The minister later filed an application for judgment in default on November 20 against Barker-Vormawor, arguing that the activist had failed to file a defense against the defamation suit. However, the court dismissed the application for judgment in default, as the activist's legal team argued against its appropriateness.

The lawyers representing Kan Dapaah, led by Bright Okyere-Adjekum, contended that Barker-Vormawor's failure to file a defense indicated a lack of any. The defendant’s legal team during the court proceedings on Thursday, November 29, disagreed with Kan Dapaah's default judgement request.

ADVERTISEMENT