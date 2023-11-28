Court throws out Deborah's case against Nimako, says it lacks merit

Nimako's lawyers argued that Adablah did not disclose any reasonable cause of action and that "the contract she was seeking to enforce if at all, was a legal contract."

Background

Adablah had sued Ernest Kwasi Nimako, Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank, alleging a breach of an agreement to cater to her needs. Clad in a grey blazer and navy blue pencil skirt, a determined-looking Seyram Adablah appeared in court with her counsel on Thursday morning. Presiding Judge Olivia Obeng Owusu directed both parties' counsels to file their submissions and adjourned the case.

However, lawyers for First Atlantic Bank requested the bank's name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former national service personnel. In an application dated January 24, First Atlantic Bank requested the dismissal of seven paragraphs of the writ, arguing that they "disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant." The excluded paragraphs accused the bank of overlooking sexual harassment of female workers by senior male officers.