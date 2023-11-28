According to 3news.com, the court found the case lacked merit, agreeing that no substantive issue was raised by Adablah in her suit.
Court throws out Deborah's case against Nimako, says it lacks merit
The lawsuit filed by 'side chick' Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako was dismissed by the Accra High Court on Tuesday, November 28.
Nimako's lawyers argued that Adablah did not disclose any reasonable cause of action and that "the contract she was seeking to enforce if at all, was a legal contract."
Background
Adablah had sued Ernest Kwasi Nimako, Chief Finance Officer of First Atlantic Bank, alleging a breach of an agreement to cater to her needs. Clad in a grey blazer and navy blue pencil skirt, a determined-looking Seyram Adablah appeared in court with her counsel on Thursday morning. Presiding Judge Olivia Obeng Owusu directed both parties' counsels to file their submissions and adjourned the case.
However, lawyers for First Atlantic Bank requested the bank's name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former national service personnel. In an application dated January 24, First Atlantic Bank requested the dismissal of seven paragraphs of the writ, arguing that they "disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant." The excluded paragraphs accused the bank of overlooking sexual harassment of female workers by senior male officers.
Deborah Seyram Adablah is seeking a court order directing Ernest Kwasi Nimako to transfer the title of a car he had bought for her back into her name and to return it. In her suit dated January 23, 2023, she alleges that her 'sugar daddy' agreed to buy her a car, pay her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and give her a lump sum to start a business. However, Mr. Nimako took back the car one year after she used it and paid only one year of the three-year accommodation fee.
