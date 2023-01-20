ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Debt Exchange Programme will affect tithing and offering – Christian Council cries

Andreas Kamasah

The Christian Council of Ghana has called for a suspension of the ongoing Debt Exchange Programme that has been announced by the government, saying it will jeopardize the finances of church members and have affect tithing and offering negatively.

Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose
Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose

General Secretary of the Council, Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, speaking in an interview with Joy FM, entreated the government to adopt other measures to salvage the economic crisis rather than the Debt Exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, Christians are also troubled by the debt exchange which poses danger to Ghanaians’ investments as some of them depend on interests on those investments for survival.

“Definitely. If members cannot get their coupons [and] cannot make ends meet, it will affect the tithing and also the offering. So it’s important that we fight for them so that we also get our share of the tithe,” Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose lamented.

The Government of Ghana launched the Domestic Debt Exchange programme, an invitation for the voluntary exchange of approximately GHS137 billion of the domestic notes and bonds of the Republic, including E.S.L.A. and Daakye bonds, for a package of New Bonds to be issued by the Republic.

READ ALSO: NDC’s GH¢500,000 filing fee is undemocratic and shameful – Barker-Vormawor

However, the programme has sparked agitations among investors and other stakeholders who have rejected the invitation, especially because one of the terms of the programme is that the government will not pay interest on bonds this year.

Currently, the Finance Ministry and individual bondholders as well as other stakeholders in the investment space have formed a joint technical committee to iron out the disagreements and reach a compromise.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sperm donation

‘We’ve reached our threshold’ – Fertility center begs as Ghanaians rush to donate sperm and eggs

Audrey Agyapong husband, Daniel Naawu

Missing twin: Couple takes 37 Military Hospital to task

Lagos hotelier shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

Guest house boss shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV

Pastor jailed

Ghanaian Reverend Minister jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people