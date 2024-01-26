Dominic Nitiwul orchestrated my arrest; I've evidence - ACP Agordzo alleges

Agordzo went further, directly implicating Nitiwul in the arrest process, stating, "So having reconstructed the scene, I can tell you that it was the Defence Minister Mr. Nitiwul who initiated the whole arrest process. He can take me anywhere he wants, and I will prove to him that he was the one who did it. And I am saying this on record because I have it on my phone. Whatever he said is on the phone."

The former ACP urged authorities to verify his claims by consulting security expert Adam Bonaa. Agordzo suggested that Bonaa could shed light on the Defense Minister's involvement in the arrest process.

This revelation comes in the aftermath of the High Court's conviction of six out of nine alleged coup plotters for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason. The court, however, acquitted Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

The six convicted individuals, including three soldiers, have been sentenced to death by hanging. Notable among them are Donya Kafui, aka Ezor, and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, both found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason.

Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased), and ACP Dr Agordzo, along with eight others, were charged on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.