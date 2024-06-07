ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye

News Agency Of Nigeria

The driver also inflicted injuries on the complainant's right eye which has caused damage to the right eye.

Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye
Driver charged for hitting colleague with phone, causing damage to right eye

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and bodily harm. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14, at CBM Park Adealu, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendant and another at large used a handset to hit the head of Bright Osondu over an undisclosed argument and misunderstanding between them (drivers). He said that the defendant also inflicted injuries on the complainant's right eye causing damage to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 170, 246, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Miss M.F Onamusi, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Onamusi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one must be a blood relative. She said the sureties must also provide evidence of the LARASA utility bill. Onamusi adjourned the case until June 13, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Govt Hospital

Nsawam Gov't Hospital: Huge leakage during rainfall causes relocation of patients

The incident, which began on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, also resulted in over 150 homes in Gomoa Mampong being flooded

Chiefs say Gomoa East flooding due to contractor's refusal to pour libation

25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death

25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death

Ghanaian Returnee from Switzerland found hanging in his room in Koforidua

Ghanaian who returned from Switzerland found dead, hanging in Koforidua room