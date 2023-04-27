According to a Twitter user, @GhanaSocialU, who shared the video on the social media platform, the man was being punished by family members of his wife for being in the habit of physically assaulting her.
Kaftan-wearing elder orders, supervises flogging of crying man tied to a tree (video)
Mixed reactions have greeted a viral video of a half-naked man being tied to a tall tree while some men believed to be his wife's family members flog his bare body severely with canes and ropes from left, right and centre.
Recommended articles
In the video, he is heard screaming and pleading for mercy, with profuse vows that he would never repeat the wrongdoing for which he was being punished, but that did not stop the angry cane-wielding men from further flogging him.
He struggled fruitlessly to rub his hands on the areas of his bare body that received the repeated severe lashes to ease the pain a bit, but all his hands and legs were tied to the tree, leaving him hanging.
It remains unclear for now where the incident occurred, but footage of it shows a kaftan-wearing elderly man ordering and supervising the extrajudicial flogging and asking the victim repeatedly whether he would repeat the said offence, to which he swiftly answered in the negative to have his freedom.
Many Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to the clip, with some saying the action by the men who flogged the victim was criminal and they must be found and brought to book, while others say once it would stop him from further assaulting his wife, the criminality or otherwise of the punishment meted out to him is inconsequential.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh