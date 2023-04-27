Kaftan-wearing elder orders, supervises flogging of crying man tied to a tree (video)

In the video, he is heard screaming and pleading for mercy, with profuse vows that he would never repeat the wrongdoing for which he was being punished, but that did not stop the angry cane-wielding men from further flogging him.

He struggled fruitlessly to rub his hands on the areas of his bare body that received the repeated severe lashes to ease the pain a bit, but all his hands and legs were tied to the tree, leaving him hanging.

It remains unclear for now where the incident occurred, but footage of it shows a kaftan-wearing elderly man ordering and supervising the extrajudicial flogging and asking the victim repeatedly whether he would repeat the said offence, to which he swiftly answered in the negative to have his freedom.