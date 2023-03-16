‘Fake’ fire service officer arrested with 10 gallons of palm oil beaten to a pulp

The news website reports the residents as saying that they spotted the suspects with 10 gallons of stolen Palm kennel oil from a palm oil Mill at Abeadze Toboase and accosted him.

The residents recounted to Adom News that when they interrogated the suspect, he could not produce his identity card or mention which Fire station he is attached to, hence they treated him like a criminal.

The angry residents subjected the uniform-wearing ‘Fire Serviceman’ to so many beatings that it was only the timely intervention of the Mankesim Police that saved him.

The yet-to-be-identified man is reported to be in the custody of the Mankesim Divisional Police Command and assisting with investigations.

Relatedly, the new Kejetia market in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital has been shut down to allow Fire Service personnel to conduct their investigations into an inferno that gutted some shops on Wednesday, March 15.

Traders were left helpless amid wailing after a section of the market was engulfed by a massive fire outbreak which resulted in the destruction of goods and some structures.

