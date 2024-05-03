SSCE holder disguising as medical doctor nabbed over pregnant woman’s death

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), arrested Oladiti after delivering the woman of a baby.

It was gathered that following the woman’s delivery, she developed complications, which led to her eventual death.

Disclosing this development, the spokesperson for the Osun NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, in a statement, said the suspect had been operating an unlicensed clinic in Ororuwo for over six years and two months.

Adeleke also said the suspect was engaging in the training of medical personnel at the cost of ₦5,000 per trainee.

The statement read, “While making his confessional statement, the suspect, Oladiti Toyin, said on April 15, 2024, a pregnant woman with nine months and three weeks pregnancy, visited his hospital popularly known as Oloruntoyin Clinic at No 2, Lakewu Area, Ororuwo, Boripe Local Government Area, Osun State.

“According to him, the pregnant woman could not continue her antenatal care at her previous hospital because she had a misunderstanding with her husband. The self–acclaimed doctor said he checked her blood pressure which was low and gave her some drugs. He thereafter asked her to come back whenever she fell into labour.

“On Thursday, April 18, 2024, the woman began to experience labour symptoms and was in the hospital, where she was delivered of a baby. The victim developed some complications shortly after and was later rushed to a nearby licensed hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Commenting on the incident, the Osun NSCDC Commandant, Dr Michael Adaralewa assured members of the public that the suspect would be made to face the full wrath of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.

