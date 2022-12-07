ADVERTISEMENT
Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Andreas Kamasah

A polygamous man whose wives believed he was a true military man has been arrested by soldiers at the Burma Camp while he posed as Lieutenant Colonel and tried to book a flight at the Air Force Base to fly to Tamale.

Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar
Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar

A press release on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces said the suspect identified himself as Rufai Abubakar.

“The suspect who entered l3urma Camp in a commercial vehicle was closely monitored as he alighted at a bus stop and headed to the Air Force Base. The guards on duty noticed his suspicious behaviour, questioned him and after some incoherent answers, he confessed he was not service personnel.

“He also disclosed that he posed as a Senior Military Officer to enable him to defraud one Mr Abdallah Abdul Fatahu from whom he had collected an amount of Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH03,000.00) under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The suspect who was dressed in a military camouflage uniform, decorated with fake Lieutenant Colonel ranks, claimed he was stationed at Northern Command Headquarters and was proceeding to the Air Force Base to book a flight to Tamale,” the press release stated.

It added that fake military identification and business cards and other documents bearing his name were found on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

He then took the Military Police officers to two residences where they discovered documents including several certificates and fake GAF recruitment reports bearing names of defrauded persons, military uniforms and accoutrements and a toy pistol.

He has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation and prosecution.

The statement went on further to urge the general public to report to the CID if anyone has ever fallen a victim to the suspect's criminal activities.

“However, considering that his two wives living at Ablekuma and Olebu respectively were under the false impression that their husband was a real military officer, it is possible that many other persons may have fallen victim to his impersonations and fraudulent activities.”

The fact that the suspect’s wives have been with him for God knows how long without knowing that he was not a genuine military officer is baffling. But it also shows how much effort he must have put into the fraudulent activities on a daily basis to cover himself up.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
