Family rejects coffin from son-in-law for his mother-in-law’s burial, says it’s not beautiful

Andreas Kamasah

A son-in-law who thought he had done his best to buy a casket for his deceased mother-in-law’s burial faced unimaginable embarrassment as the bereaved family rejected it on the basis that it was not beautiful.

The bizarre incident reportedly took place at Tombo Mbatie in Buruku local government area of Nigeria’s Benue State on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Facebook user, Bem Raphael Aondongu who disclosed the development on the social media platform said that the tradition of the people requires that the first female child must provide a coffin for the burial of her deceased parents.

“As the TIV tradition demands, when a mother or a father dies, the first female child who is married is saddled with the responsibility to make provision for a casket for the burial of any of the deceased parents,” Aondongu wrote on his Facebook page.

It was in the fulfilment of this tradition that the mourning first daughter of the deceased woman teamed up with her husband to buy a coffin for her burial. But their effort did not meet the expectation of the family.

“The first female child in conjunction with her husband who is a son-in-law to the deceased mother, tried as he could to bring this casket in the pictures below but only to be rejected,” the poster revealed.

Sharing pictures of the rejected coffin, the poster alleged that the family’s reason for not accepting it was that it was unbefitting of their dead relative.

“According to the family of the deceased, they said the casket isn't beautiful and too poor to bury a member of their family.”

Aondongu who decided to keep the name of the family in question anonymous sought the views of his followers on the treatment meted out to the deceased’s son-in-law.

