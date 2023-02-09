TikToker walking with 2 big lions freezes as one of them suddenly turns towards her (video)

According to her, she had never dreamt of ever getting close to lions, but her friend inspired her to embark on the risky adventure of coming face-to-face with live lions and having to muster the courage to walk with them.

In the video, the tour guides are seen with walkie-talkies hanging on their waists while holding sticks as if they are herding cattle.

They educated the TikToker and her friends on how to play safe while walking with the wild kings of the jungle before she decided to take the risk.

As she was walking behind the two lions with a stick in her hand, and a camera on them, one of them suddenly turned back as if it was about to attack her, causing her to panic.

She admitted that her heart skipped a beat at that moment as she feared it might be the end of her life.

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video since @beverlyadaeze uploaded it to TikTok, garnering over 243k views, with many people saying they would never engage in such a risky adventure.

"My experience walking with lions. I can assure you that this was not my idea. I wasn’t really for it at first but I said life is short. Luckily the lions didn’t make it shorter," she captioned the video.

Relatedly, chaos erupted in the bushes where a veterinary doctor and his team who were attending to a sedated lion had to flee for their lives as the king of the jungle woke up sooner than anticipated.

A video of the scene was uploaded to social media and it has since gone viral and triggered hilarious reactions.

Seven men are seen in the video attending to the sleeping lion without any fear of it waking up because it was under the influence of a sedative drug.

However, to their surprise, as if the medicine’s potency had elapsed earlier than expected, the wild animal woke up.

The video was uploaded to a TikTok page called @wildvet_em, with the veterinary doctor recounting how the scary incident unfolded.

“You have to be on your toes in veterinary medicine! I was trying to move this sedated lion for a medical procedure, but he decided he wasn’t quite asleep and woke up a bit when we tried to move him! Luckily, he was very sleepy and all he wanted to do was run away. Everyone was safe and unharmed,” the narrator said to caption the dramatic video.

As the lion woke up, all the seven men swiftly ran at the speed of light to take refuge in a stationary car whose door was already open.