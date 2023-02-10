Businesswoman drags husband to court over sex starvation and assault

“My husband has practically denied me of my conjugal rights; he doesn’t care to know how I feel, or what my needs are in that aspect,” cried as quoted by NAN.

The resident of the Jikwoyi area of Abuja added that her husband subjected her to domestic violence, and she could not endure it any longer.

“I have suffered repeated physical abuse and violence from Thomas, including blows, slaps, being locked out of the house and so on.”

She is asking the court to dissolve the marriage because her husband doesn’t care about her anymore and doesn’t provide for the family.

She wants the court to grant her custody of their only child and compel her husband to pay N50,000 for the upkeep of their child every month.

Meanwhile, Thomas who was in court himself denied all the allegations levelled against him by Ojoma. He pleaded with the court to help resolve the matter and not dissolve the marriage.