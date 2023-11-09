First Lady frowns at me - Owusu-Bempah explains why he’s stopped visiting Akufo-Addo

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Accra-based Okay FM, the self-acclaimed ‘nation’s prophet’ said that upon a long consideration, he decided to distance himself from the President, whose prophet he has always claimed to be, to protect his integrity.

“Someone I would go to and your wife will be frowning at me, why would I come? I won’t. No, I won’t. For me to come to you and your wife will see me and frown? I will never come because of your wife,” Owusu-Bempah said.

“I have not offended her at all. Me, Owusu-Bempah, I am not afraid of apologising when I am wrong. If there’s one thing, I am never shy of it is apologising,” he added.

The man of God lamented that he has suffered so much vilification at the hands of close associates of President Akufo-Addo simply he chose to help him spiritually, which he claimed culminated in him attaining presidential power.

“I have let go of everything but I am just explaining so no one goes to think that Rev. Owusu-Bempah still goes to the Jubilee House because that has brought me issues.

“Sometimes when he (the president) calls me and I go, people’s faces change as soon as I arrive there. They think I have too much access to him…

“That has courted me a lot of hatred for which I once called Chairman Wontumi to complain. Now I have decided to sit somewhere and think about myself and rather support him in prayers from afar,” Owusu-Bempah said.

While he doesn’t feel comfortable getting near the President because he thinks his wife appears unfriendly, he said it is not the same with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira.

“I’ve not been to him (Vice President Dr Bawumia) and be frowned at by anyone before. The way he and his wife adore me whenever they see me is lovely, his wife likes me,” he said.