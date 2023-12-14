Asare now faces charges of stealing 23 pieces of 8-inch ductile iron pipes, crucial components of an active water distribution mainline that caters to the needs of residents, starrfm.com.gh reports.
Former GWCL staff arrested for stealing iron pipes worth Ghc299K in Larteh-Akuapem
In Larteh-Akuapem, Eastern Region, the police apprehended Abraham Asare, a 52-year-old former employee who had resigned from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in 2022.
Responding to a distress call, law enforcement intercepted Asare and his accomplices around 6:30 pm on December 12, 2023. The group was in the process of loading the stolen pipes onto a KIA truck with registration number ER 587-20.
The estimated cost of a single 8-inch ductile iron pipe is approximately GHC 13,000, bringing the total value of the stolen items to GHC 299,000.
According to Kwadwo Daase, the Public Relations Officer of GWCL in the Eastern Region, Asare's arrest sheds light on broader challenges faced by the company. These challenges include instances of meter theft, removal of metallic covers for chambers, and the pilfering of electric cables from its plants.
The GWCL is actively addressing these concerns, working diligently to fortify its infrastructure against criminal activities. The organization remains committed to safeguarding its facilities and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential water services to the community.
Utility service providers in Ghana face challenges providing uninterrupted services to the general populace due to the theft of their equipment and materials necessary for their smooth operation. Aside from the Ghana Water Company Limited, the Electricity Company of Ghana, and telecommunication companies have been and continue to be victims of these criminal practices.
