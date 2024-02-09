Former headmaster arrested after PAC's order over ¢72,759 unearned salary

The order for Krampah's arrest came from Dr James Klutse Avedzi, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), who directed the Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to engage law enforcement in response to the financial impropriety against the state.

According to Daily Graphic, a source within the Jasikan Police confirmed Krampah's arrest, stating that he is currently assisting with police investigations into the matter.

The allegations against Krampah surfaced from the 2022 Auditor-General's Report on the Account of Ghana – Ministries, Departments, and Other Agencies for the year ended December 31, 2020. The report, presented to the committee on January 31, 2024, revealed that Krampah continued to receive salaries despite leaving his position as headteacher in February 2018 to join the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as a project assistant.

According to the Auditor-General's findings, Krampah received unearned salaries from February 2018 to June 2020, highlighting a clear violation of financial regulations.

In response to the findings, the Auditor-General recommended that the District Director of Education take action to recover the misappropriated funds from Krampah, along with interest at the prevailing bank rate, and deposit it into the Auditor-General's Recovery Account with the Bank of Ghana. Failure to comply could result in the recovery of the amount from the district director and validators.