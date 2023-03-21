‘From primary school teacher to lovers’ – Woman brags about dating her former pupil (video)

“From primary school teacher to lovers,” she captioned one of the photos which she compiled into a video and then thanked God for making their union a reality.

Her post has sparked mixed reactions, with some users of the platform raising doubts about the veracity of her claim, saying the boy she is seen flaunting and exchanging kisses with must be her brother and not her lover.

Meanwhile, others have expressed disbelief that a teacher would shamelessly enter into a romantic relationship with a pupil she had taught in a primary school.

But @_blackbird_01 who could not hold back her displeasure about what she thought was hypocrisy on the part of the people who were bashing her returned to respond to the reactions, saying: “People be out here hating like it’s a new thing. I am happy I did and yes, no regrets.”