The incident occurred on Sunday, March 19, in a town in Kenya’s Homa Bay County called Mbita after the couple had gone on a drinking spree.
Man arrested as woman he inherited from her late husband dies during sex in a bush
A 37-year-old man is in police grips after a 48-year-old woman he inherited from her late husband died unfortunately during sexual intercourse in the bush.
Recommended articles
According to tuko.co.ke, the suspect inherited the deceased, identified as Milca, in line with traditions following the death of her husband.
After chilling in town for some time, the couple hired a motorcycle and headed home to rest. However, after alighting at Got Rateng, a village a few metres from home, they could not control their libido until they got home, so they decided to hide in a nearby bush to have sex.
Unfortunately, during the romp, Milca died mysteriously and the suspect carried her body and partially buried it in the sand.
The corpse which had no sign of injuries was later discovered and deposited at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem exam.
Lambwe East location chief Bernard Ouma confirmed the incident saying: “We arrested the suspect after he admitted that they have been engaging in sex, but the unfortunate incident occurred in their last engagement.”
He recounted ever advising the couple against alcoholism and what he referred to as careless sexual activity, but according to him, they turned deaf ears to his council.
He added that the suspect was handed over to the Kipasi police post for further investigation.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh