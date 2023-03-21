Man arrested as woman he inherited from her late husband dies during sex in a bush

According to tuko.co.ke, the suspect inherited the deceased, identified as Milca, in line with traditions following the death of her husband.

After chilling in town for some time, the couple hired a motorcycle and headed home to rest. However, after alighting at Got Rateng, a village a few metres from home, they could not control their libido until they got home, so they decided to hide in a nearby bush to have sex.

Unfortunately, during the romp, Milca died mysteriously and the suspect carried her body and partially buried it in the sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Woman who killed husband on his birthday says death sentence handed to her is too harsh

The corpse which had no sign of injuries was later discovered and deposited at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem exam.

Lambwe East location chief Bernard Ouma confirmed the incident saying: “We arrested the suspect after he admitted that they have been engaging in sex, but the unfortunate incident occurred in their last engagement.”

He recounted ever advising the couple against alcoholism and what he referred to as careless sexual activity, but according to him, they turned deaf ears to his council.