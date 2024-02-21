Ghanaian father of 4 who travelled to Canada 3 months ago shot dead

Canadian authorities responded to reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Upon arrival, they found Boakye suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Boakye succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

"The victim has been identified as Adu Boakye, 39, of Ghana," the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit of the Canadian police in North York said in a statement on February 20.

Detective Phillip Campbell, in a subsequent interview, revealed that Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy had been shot indiscriminately while waiting for a bus in the area.

"Our investigation thus far has revealed there is no relationship between Mr Boakye and the individual, or individuals, who shot him.

"And like the victim shot the day before, Boakye was innocently going about his business [when he was shot]," Campbell is quoted to have said.

Investigations have indicated that there was no prior connection between Boakye and the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for the shooting.

Authorities have labelled the incident as a gang-related attack and have urged the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the shooting.