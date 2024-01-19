The Royal Gold Medal, an annual award approved by the monarch, is a testament to Lokko's exceptional contributions to the architectural world and her tireless efforts to "democratize" the industry. Riba specifically commended her groundbreaking work that focuses on Africa and the so-called Global South, highlighting her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the field.
Ghanaian, Lesley Lokko is first African woman to earn UK's Royal Gold Medal in Architecture
In a historic milestone for the field of architecture, Professor Lesley Lokko, an acclaimed Ghanaian-Scottish architect, has been awarded the prestigious Royal Gold Medal by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba). This accolade makes her the first African woman to receive such an honour.
At 60 years old, Professor Lokko has not only shattered the glass ceiling but has also become a trailblazer in advocating for a more inclusive representation within the architectural community. Her dedication to addressing the unique challenges and perspectives of the Global South has garnered international recognition.
King Charles recently acknowledged Lokko's significant contributions to architecture by bestowing upon her the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list. This dual recognition further solidifies Lokko's impact on the industry and her dedication to fostering positive change.
As news of Professor Lesley Lokko's historic achievement reverberates across the architectural and academic communities, it is likely to inspire a new generation of architects and underscore the importance of embracing diversity and cultural perspectives in the built environment.
In response to the announcement, Lokko expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the need for continued efforts to make architecture more accessible and representative globally. The award ceremony, traditionally a grand event in the architectural calendar, is anticipated to be a celebration of Lokko's legacy and a reflection on the evolving landscape of architecture.
