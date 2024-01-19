Ghanaian, Lesley Lokko is first African woman to earn UK's Royal Gold Medal in Architecture

At 60 years old, Professor Lokko has not only shattered the glass ceiling but has also become a trailblazer in advocating for a more inclusive representation within the architectural community. Her dedication to addressing the unique challenges and perspectives of the Global South has garnered international recognition.

King Charles recently acknowledged Lokko's significant contributions to architecture by bestowing upon her the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list. This dual recognition further solidifies Lokko's impact on the industry and her dedication to fostering positive change.

As news of Professor Lesley Lokko's historic achievement reverberates across the architectural and academic communities, it is likely to inspire a new generation of architects and underscore the importance of embracing diversity and cultural perspectives in the built environment.

