Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

According to the woman whose identity was concealed for obvious reasons, her husband had been cheating on her with the said side chick for a long time without her knowing. In her narration, she said she had met the lady randomly at a friend’s party and they became friends and then exchanged contacts.

She admitted that as soon as she met the lady, she liked her instantly because of her smooth and radiating skin. Through a conversation the lady revealed that her sister was a dealer in skincare products. The woman then expressed interest in purchasing some the products.

She spoke about how she and the lady whom she never knew was her husband’s mistress started treating her well and surprising her with gifts until she visited her home one day, a visit which became the catalyst to all the truth that had been hidden from her all the while coming to light.

She recounted how an argument broke out between her husband and her female visitor before the truth was eventually spilt.

A disagreement consequently ensued which led to her leaving her matrimonial home, but her husband has confessed to his infidelity and has been asking her to return because he doesn’t want to lose her.