Ghanaian mother's curse over infidelity causes 3 deaths, mental illness, infertility

Agnes also shared that she is struggling with childlessness in her marriage.

During an appearance on Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's programme, "Secret Court Confession," Agnes recounted the ordeal that began when a young woman came to their home, claiming to be her father's daughter from an extramarital affair.

She explained that this incident triggered a series of events that she believes were caused by a curse placed by her mother.

"We once had a happy family, living together with our parents. We were five siblings living in our father's five-storey mansion. One morning, my father went out, and a young woman arrived, insisting she was looking for him because her mother had told her that he was also her father.

"I called my mother to speak with her, and she told the woman that my father wasn't home but could return when he got back. However, the woman never came back.

"When my father returned, my mother confronted him angrily about the issue. He denied knowing the woman, but my mother continued to insist. We waited for the woman to return so we could clarify the matter, but she never did," Agnes recounted.

Agnes revealed that, in a fit of rage, her mother stripped naked and cursed her father while sitting on broken glass, accusing him of infidelity.

"My mother stopped cooking for my father and began fighting with him. She then sat on broken bottles, stripped naked, and cursed him, accusing him of cheating and lying to her. Days later, my father became paralysed. We took him to hospitals, pastors, and herbalists, but nothing helped.

"One day, my mother said she had been told by someone that there was no hope for my father's recovery. She suggested to my elder brother that we should let him go and rest. When we asked how, she couldn't explain.

"The next day, we found our father bleeding from his nose and mouth. When I informed my mother, she said he was dead," she narrated.

Tragically, her father later died under mysterious circumstances, which Agnes suspects may have involved poisoning.

She added that her elder brother, who took their father's body to the mortuary, was informed that their father was still alive when he was initially brought in.

"When my elder brother went to collect the body from the mortuary for the funeral, he was told that our father was not dead when we first brought him in, but he didn’t ask any further questions and returned home."

Agnes further explained that during their father's funeral, one of her sisters noticed something unusual about their father's body. Her father's hands were tied to his back when with black cloth.

"At the funeral, my sister noticed that my father's hands and mouth were tied behind his back with a black cloth. When she informed my mother, she was told to stay quiet.

"Exactly one year later, our elder brother had a series of dreams, suffered a stroke, and died. My mother also had a dream and saw my father, who had died of a stroke.

"Now, I am married but childless, one of my sisters is mad, and another is missing. I feel that something sinister is at play, which is why I have come here seeking refuge," she added.

Agnes has turned to the church for help, fearing that the curse may continue to impact her life, as she has been unable to conceive since her marriage.