Ghanaians angry as magistrate jails man 12 months for cursing police

“The explanation of the accused hold no water and I find him guity. He claimed that they were five on board, but it was only hm who was searched and this aroused his anger to invoke the name of the rivers he used to invoke the curse on the complainant as Ahwerewaa, Etwa and Antoa. The demeanor of accused shows that he has no remorse. Accused is sentenced to 12 months in high labour,” the magistrate’s ruling reads.

The convict is reported to have had a disagreement with a group of police officers while returning home from work onboard a taxi.

The officers pulled over the taxi and conducted a check on the occupants, and in the process, poured the convict’s belongings on the ground.

He questioned the rationale behind the officers’ conduct, which angered them and they assaulted him left, right and centre.

Amankwaa Joshua then invoked some deities on the officers, which caused the officers to detain him. He was later put before His Worship Stephen Ofori Akrasi’s court where he found him guilty and sentenced him.