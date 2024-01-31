Ghanaians blast Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku as 2015 tweet exposes double standard

Opoku's stance, echoed by Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare, triggered a wave of criticism on social media. Users unearthed a tweet from Opoku dated 2015 that read, "Charlotte is 42 and will retire at age 70."

This revelation has sparked accusations of hypocrisy, as Opoku now supports the GRA boss's right to privacy regarding his age, while in the past, he publicly disclosed the age of then-Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

Social media users have been quick to highlight this apparent inconsistency, questioning the integrity of the Mpraeso MP and accusing him of a double standard in his approach to matters of public interest.

In a surprising twist to the unfolding drama, Charlotte Osei, the former EC chairperson, responded to Opoku's old tweet with a set of laughter emojis. She further commented "Ajeiiiii" to a post that called out the MP, in which she was tagged along with Opoku.