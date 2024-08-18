Graduate laments earning GHC2k monthly after spending GHC300k on certificate

The post has ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing empathy and sharing similar experiences. Comments ranged from words of encouragement to calls for systemic change in the job market. Some users emphasised the need for better career guidance and support for graduates, while others criticised the high cost of education and the mismatch between academic qualifications and job opportunities.

Ambless Kwame Frimpong Junior commented, “Come on. Studying alone is not about salary. It’s about building yourself. As time goes on your MCSE will make sense and it will reflect on your salary. Just a matter of time.”

Michael K Owusu Angeles commented, “Education by itself is not to make you rich through a job but to give you knowledge. You only can become rich by leveraging on the new knowledge received.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Saga Donkoh also commented, “It's sad but 3 billion old cedis? Maybe from class 1 to postgraduate.”

Champion Kojo stated, “Education is very important ooo but currently in our mother land Ghana 🇬🇭 de3 is becoming something else hmm.”

Pulse Ghana

The issue of low salaries is further compounded by the country’s minimum wage rate.

As of January 2024, the national daily minimum wage in Ghana has been increased from 14.88 GHS to 18.15 GHS. This translates to a monthly minimum wage of approximately 490.05 GHS, assuming a 27-day work month. While this increase is a step in the right direction, it still falls short of meeting the financial needs of many workers, especially those who have invested significantly in their education.

ADVERTISEMENT