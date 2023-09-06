Graduate-turned-watchman now owns a security company, employs 80 people

“I was deployed at several places as a guard, including Nita Kisumu, Lumumba Hospital and Kenya. I worked with them for one year before quitting,” Aleke revealed in an interview with Tuko.co.ke.

According to him, on March 6, 2021, he established Juvira Security Group with a KSh 150,000 capital investment. He disclosed the backing of his brother, a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee, for his business.

He said that the startup money was used to register the business, get county permissions, join the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), and fund the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

“I established my security company with the help of my big brother, who works at the Kenya Ports Authority with a vision of providing opportunities to youths and being the most trustworthy person in the security field.

“I employed myself and then hired one guard at Pipeline Estate in Nyalenda. I worked with one guard for three months, paying him a monthly salary of Ksh 8000.

“By now, I am boosting with over 80 people jointly in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi,” the Juvira Security Group founder disclosed.

He added that instead of limiting himself to only man guarding, he diversified to cover other areas of security.

“I do manguarding, CCTV camera installation, electric fence, and alarm installation. I also have cleaning services opened recently, specifically in Kisumu. My charges depend on the value of assets and premises to be secured therefore, it's negotiable. For cleaning services, it's KSh 22,000 per person per month. We clean offices, homes, schools etc.”

Aleke’s initial ambition after completing Secondary School was to study aeronautical engineering at the university but financial constraints didn’t make it happen.