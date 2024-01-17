GTV cancels interview with Nana Kwame Bediako, due to alleged 'order from above'

A day before the scheduled date for the interview, Cheddar took to his social media channels to announce the upcoming appearance on GTV, urging his followers not to miss the broadcast. "I'll be Live on @GTV_Ghana tomorrow morning. Don't miss it. #TheNewForce," he wrote.

However, in a sudden twist, he informed his followers about the unexpected turn of events as the public broadcaster allegedly cited orders from higher authorities, leading to the cancellation of the interview slated for Wednesday, January 17. "We are sorry to announce that my interview with @GTV_Ghana has been canceled at the last minute by ‘orders from above.’ This has brought back memories of The Convention. #TheNewForce The Voice of the people," Cheddar lamented.

This incident comes on the heels of Cheddar's recent revelation in an interview on TV3, where he disclosed investing a staggering $300,000 in an event intended to unveil him as the driving force behind 'The New Force' movement. The event, titled "The Convention," organized by the New Africa Foundation and slated for January 7, 2024, faced an abrupt cancellation by the government.

Cheddar accused the government of unfair treatment, highlighting that he had secured and paid for the prestigious Black Star Square venue well in advance. "The Convention" was set to feature prominent Pan-African leaders, including P.L.O. Lumumba from Kenya, Peter Obi from Nigeria, and Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe, who had already arrived in the country, only to be disappointed by the unexpected cancellation.