Health officers blame illegal mining as sheep gives birth to lamb with bizarre deformity

The unusual occurrence has sparked various theories among the locals, with some attributing the deformity to spiritual forces. However, veterinary officers who visited the scene are pointing towards a different culprit – illegal mining.

According to veterinary experts, heavy metal deposits found in the country's water bodies, a consequence of rampant illegal mining activities, could be responsible for such deformities in both animals and humans. The contaminated water, when consumed by animals, may lead to severe health issues and physical abnormalities.

“We know for sure that deformities come because of one or two things; something like heavy metals in water. When the animals drink that water, there is a possibility that there will be such deformities,” explained a veterinary officer during an interview with JoyNews.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lamb, born with the rare condition, is facing difficulties in standing or walking, leaving the community deeply concerned about the potential health risks associated with the environmental challenges they are facing.

Local authorities are now calling for a thorough investigation into the water quality in the region, particularly in areas affected by illegal mining, to ascertain the extent of the problem and take necessary measures to safeguard both animal and human health.