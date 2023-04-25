ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Heart-warming photos emerge as Catholic priest joins Muslims in Eid-Fitr prayers

Andreas Kamasah

St Mary Catholic Church has shared photos of its Assistant Parish Priest of, Rev Fr Martin Delali Attitson joining Muslims at Asamankese to perform Eid-Fitr prayers.

Heartwarming photos emerge as Catholic priest joins Muslims in Eid-Fitr prayers
Heartwarming photos emerge as Catholic priest joins Muslims in Eid-Fitr prayers

The show of inter-religious tolerance took place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Recommended articles

The priest was accompanied by some parishioners as he and Muslim leaders and other faithful embarked on their end-of-Ramadan prayers together.

Some photos shared by the St Mary Catholic Church on its Facebook page show Father Attitson hugging and exchanging pleasantries with some leaders of the Muslim community in the area.

“Assistant Parish Priest Joins Muslims In Asamankese To Mark The End Of Eid-Ul-Fitr

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev Fr Martin Delali Attitson, the assistant parish priest together with some parishioners joined the Muslim community in Asamankese to mark the end of Ramadan,” the church captioned the lovely photos.

The development has sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians lauding the church and the Muslim community for showing inter-faith tolerance, a sign to the youth that peace, tolerance and coexistence are the way to go.

Ghana has enjoyed religious tolerance over the years between the two dominant religious groups – Christians and Muslims to the admiration of other countries. This enviable feat can partly be credited to the roles played by leaders of the two faiths in always whipping their followers in line and educating them on why peaceful coexistence must not be compromised.

In some cases, when any public figure makes an inflammatory comment that tends to cause a breach of the peace between the two religious groups, the leaderships of the two groups come out to condemn the statement in no uncertain terms and compel whoever made it to apologise publicly and withdraw it.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her (video)

Single mom of 3 who treks to hawk kenkey for GHC20 wage needs GHC700 to start business

Single mom of 3 who treks daily to hawk kenkey for GHC20 wage needs GHC700 to start business

Police arrest woman for selling her 18-month-old baby to offset loan

Pure water seller sells 18-month-old baby to pay loan taken from microfinance company