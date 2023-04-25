Heart-warming photos emerge as Catholic priest joins Muslims in Eid-Fitr prayers

The priest was accompanied by some parishioners as he and Muslim leaders and other faithful embarked on their end-of-Ramadan prayers together.

Some photos shared by the St Mary Catholic Church on its Facebook page show Father Attitson hugging and exchanging pleasantries with some leaders of the Muslim community in the area.

“Assistant Parish Priest Joins Muslims In Asamankese To Mark The End Of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Rev Fr Martin Delali Attitson, the assistant parish priest together with some parishioners joined the Muslim community in Asamankese to mark the end of Ramadan,” the church captioned the lovely photos.

The development has sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians lauding the church and the Muslim community for showing inter-faith tolerance, a sign to the youth that peace, tolerance and coexistence are the way to go.

Ghana has enjoyed religious tolerance over the years between the two dominant religious groups – Christians and Muslims to the admiration of other countries. This enviable feat can partly be credited to the roles played by leaders of the two faiths in always whipping their followers in line and educating them on why peaceful coexistence must not be compromised.