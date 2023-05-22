How do I leave stroke-suffering husband and not be tagged heartless? – 'Depressed' wife asks

The anonymous woman lamented that since the man of the house fell ill, she has been the one caring for him and the children as well as fending for the family, but now, she is exhausted and depressed.

“I asked his mom to come fetch and nurse him but she refused because his wife should be the one taking care of him. I tried for two years but I just can't do it anymore,” the woman wrote in a post shared on a Facebook group, Marriage Rules and Secrets.

She added that she doesn’t see her husband recovering and giving her the companionship that she used to enjoy when he was fit.

“I love my husband but there's no hope for him. I don't want to look back when I'm 45 and regret not living my life because I was expected to be in a marriage alone.”

The lady went on further to reveal that she has been dating a work colleague, a relationship which she said has been a buffer for her mental health.

“I have been dating a colleague for the past 8 months and he's the only person that takes away my stress. Everyone else does not understand how depressed I am. My colleague says I must inform my parents that I want to leave my husband and start my life afresh with him.”