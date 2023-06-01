‘I dare him’ – Curvy journalist says as ‘desperate’ man offers to give 58 cows to have her

Reacting to his offer, Nasasira dared the “desperate” admirer to meet her one-on-one and present his manifesto.

“I would like to challenge that gentleman. Let him be a man enough. Let him come to Kampala and face me instead of making the old-fashioned 58-cow promise. Desperate men make such promises. I dare him to come to Kampala,” Tuko.co.ke quotes her as saying.

According to Nasasira, she has had men expressing interest in her but Tanui appears to be the most desperate of all.

“Well, I usually check my inbox because l post people's dilemmas on my timeline, especially those who want to be advised. And this time, someone sent me a screenshot of that message or appeal. l rushed to check it out, and l was dumbfounded. I was speechless. l had to share it on my page with my followers. l was in total shock, that's what l could say. That's some boldness, my goodness.

“Honestly, I get so many guys hitting on me, sending me texts, and calling; some even drive over with gifts and money. But no one has ever been this extreme going on socials and publicly showing their interest, asking for a date and, above all, Kenyan,” she wrote.