I did it - 22-year-old houseboy admits to killing 35-year-old businesswoman in Kumasi

Andreas Kamasah

Allister John, the prime suspect accused of killing Princess Afia Ahenkan, a 35-year-old businesswoman has admitted to the crime.

He, who was the deceased’s security guard allegedly committed the crime at Apaaso near Sokoban within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti region.

A targeted intelligence-led operation by the police led to his arrest on September 14, 2023, alongside his accomplice, James Anokye.

After killing her, the two suspects escaped with the deceased's private KIA Sportage with the license plate GS 307-21, which they sold later.

The car has since been found at Adenta with its documents and impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation.

The alleged act was a conspiracy between five people, including the two suspects who have been remanded, according to the case facts stated in court.

The prosecution pointed out that ongoing attempts are being made to apprehend the other three suspects, who are currently at large.

The court did not take the suspects' pleas, but the primary suspect, Allister John, admitted to the crime and accepted full responsibility for his conduct. He then pleaded with the court for leniency when the facts were presented to the suspects.

The prosecution asked the court to remand the suspects to allow the police to continue their investigation.

Andreas Kamasah
