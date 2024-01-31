During his Building Ghana Campaign tour, Mahama expressed strong disapproval of LGBTQ relationships, citing the importance of respecting nature and God's original purpose for humanity.
I don't support LGBTQ; my faith as Assemblies of God member frowns on it - Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama, seeking a return to power with the National Democratic Congress, has weighed in on the LGBTQ controversy, aligning his stance with his faith as an Assemblies of God member.
"As an Assemblies of God member, my faith does not permit LGBTQ, where men have sexual relationships with fellow males and females do the same with fellow females," Mahama declared, emphasizing the traditional understanding of gender roles. He asserted, "A man is a man, and a woman is a woman; people can't just decide their gender against nature's plan for humanity. God knew why he created a man and a woman."
The former president criticized the current government and President Akufo Addo for their perceived reluctance to sign the anti-LGBTQ Bill, currently under consideration in parliament. He cited technical reasons, suggesting that the bill imposes a cost on the state. Mahama urged parliament to reconsider and find a compromise with the executive, facilitating the signing of the bill into law after its passage.
Mahama's comments received loud applause from the gathering, indicating a resonance with his stance among those in attendance. The LGBTQ debate in Ghana has been a contentious issue, with varying perspectives on the matter. Mahama's firm position aligns with a significant segment of the population that holds traditional and conservative views on gender and sexuality.
Online responses to Mahama's statements have been mixed, with the majority expressing support for his unwavering stance on traditional values, while others emphasize the importance of respecting what they refer to as individual rights and human diversity. The ongoing national discourse surrounding the anti-LGBTQ Bill is likely to intensify in the coming weeks, as Ghana grapples with the intersection of cultural beliefs, religious values, and considerations of what LGBTQ proponents deem as human rights.
