I don't support LGBTQ; my faith as Assemblies of God member frowns on it - Mahama

"As an Assemblies of God member, my faith does not permit LGBTQ, where men have sexual relationships with fellow males and females do the same with fellow females," Mahama declared, emphasizing the traditional understanding of gender roles. He asserted, "A man is a man, and a woman is a woman; people can't just decide their gender against nature's plan for humanity. God knew why he created a man and a woman."

The former president criticized the current government and President Akufo Addo for their perceived reluctance to sign the anti-LGBTQ Bill, currently under consideration in parliament. He cited technical reasons, suggesting that the bill imposes a cost on the state. Mahama urged parliament to reconsider and find a compromise with the executive, facilitating the signing of the bill into law after its passage.

Mahama's comments received loud applause from the gathering, indicating a resonance with his stance among those in attendance. The LGBTQ debate in Ghana has been a contentious issue, with varying perspectives on the matter. Mahama's firm position aligns with a significant segment of the population that holds traditional and conservative views on gender and sexuality.

