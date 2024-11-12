Ibrahim Mahama saves 13-year-old girl's life with $25,000 for her kidney transplant

Rosemary’s family, who had exhausted all their resources in efforts to save her, was overwhelmed with relief following Mahama’s intervention. His Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, confirmed the swift action taken after viewing the report: “As soon as Mr. Mahama saw the video, he immediately instructed us to proceed with the payment to enable her treatment. By 9 a.m. today, the payment was completed. We wish Rosemary a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.”

Mahama, who serves as the Chief Executive of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, is widely recognised for his charitable efforts both locally and internationally. Known as a compassionate figure, Mahama, the younger brother of former President John Mahama, has made impactful contributions to communities and individuals in need.

His recent donation follows a series of philanthropic gestures, including a major relief operation last year for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in Ghana’s Volta Region. Following the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) spill, which displaced thousands of residents, Mahama’s team provided extensive relief supplies, including 20,000 bags of rice, 24,000 cans of mackerel, and 1,000 student mattresses. This donation was hailed as one of the largest since the disaster struck, helping about 20,000 affected households.

In July 2024, Mahama also extended his philanthropy internationally by donating 20 police vehicles and three 1,200 KVA generators to the Liberia Airport Authority. The presentation, attended by Liberian President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, was aimed at enhancing security and functionality at Liberia’s Roberts International Airport. President Boakai expressed his gratitude, noting, “This donation will significantly improve our airport’s functionality, ensuring traveller safety and comfort while advancing our infrastructure.” Vice President Koung also commended the generosity, highlighting the strong ties between Ghana and Liberia.

Reflecting on his commitment to global and local development, Mahama stated, “I am privileged to aid in Liberia’s advancement. Strong infrastructure is essential for a thriving economy, and I trust that these vehicles and generators will significantly enhance the airport’s functionality.”