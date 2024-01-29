IGP Dampare personally restores order on chaotic Spintex Road

Many drivers, unaware of the high-profile passenger in their midst, attempted to cut corners by driving on the shoulders of the road, hoping to escape the bottleneck. To their surprise, they found themselves face-to-face with none other than the Inspector-General of Police.

Taking immediate action, IGP Dampare personally apprehended several drivers engaged in reckless behaviour, reminding them of the importance of obeying traffic rules and exhibiting patience in congested situations. One driver, who had ventured out of the queue, was instructed to return to the point of deviation, a place known as 'Shell,' and rejoin the traffic from 'Shell Signboard.'

In a stern admonishment, the IGP questioned the errant driver, "Do you know how long the rest of us have been in the jam? Are you in a hurry more than us?"

ADVERTISEMENT