According to him, although he would not insist on attending the funeral of his fellow traditional leader against the court order, the development would remain in his memory forever.
I’ll never forget – Dormaahene says as court orders him not to attend Berekumhene’s funeral
Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene) has expressed concern about a court injunction preventing him from attending the funeral of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.
“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.
“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened. One day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” Dormaahene is captured in a video saying in Twi to his subjects.
The Dormaahene’s reaction follows a Sunyani High Court’s reported injunction ordering him to stay away from the funeral rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to be in attendance too.
Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council filed a lawsuit, citing conflicting attendance arrangements at the burial as a possible cause of disturbance to the peace. The court's ruling followed their action.
It is believed that the legal action and the subsequent injunction by the court was a proactive step to avoid a possible clash at the funeral of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.
Over the period, the Asantehene and the Dormaahene have been disagreeing publicly on certain issues about chieftaincy and jurisdictional authority among other things.
