ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Illegal miners buy babies from nurses for GHC50k, kill them for rituals – Ex-galamseyer (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A man who claims to be a former illegal miner has revealed that they buy newborn babies from hospitals, kill and pound them in empty cylinders before sprinkling the blood on mining sites as a sacrifice to get more gold in return.

Galamsey
Galamsey

The man’s identity was hidden for security reasons during an interview on Accra-based Angel FM’s Morning Show on Wednesday, giving him the boldness to disclose a lot of scary secrets.

Recommended articles

According to him, newborn babies are the most preferable for the sacrifices, and the miners buy them from some nurses in certain hospitals for as much as GHC 50,000 per baby.

“They are pounded in empty cylinder cans and sprinkled in the pits as part of our blood sacrifices so we can get enough gold to mine…,” the whistle-blower told the host of the show, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.

He went further to speak about how some miners deliberately kill their colleagues to sacrifice their bodies and blood to the land in exchange for more gold. He added that many people have been killed by fellow miners while engaging in illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey, mostly in Obuasi, on the blind side of their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that these heartless and criminal activities happen with the full knowledge of some security and public officials in Obuasi who have made a lot of wealth from illegal mining. He added that some of them are culpable in the illegal mining menace themselves and are sponsored by illegal mining groups.

“Some even have pits and have employed some of the boys to mine for them…I know them, some are Police commanders, MCEs and known politicians…,” he alleged.

Illegal mining in Ghana, aside from the damage it causes to the environment, farmlands and water bodies, has caused the death of many people who engage in it. There have always been allegations of deliberate murders on mining sites to engender an abundance of gold.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again (video)

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees (video)

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Students in tears as they can’t write BECE, parents say headteacher squandered fees

Students in tears as they can’t write BECE, parents say headteacher squandered fees (video)