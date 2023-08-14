Illegal miners buy babies from nurses for GHC50k, kill them for rituals – Ex-galamseyer (video)

According to him, newborn babies are the most preferable for the sacrifices, and the miners buy them from some nurses in certain hospitals for as much as GHC 50,000 per baby.

“They are pounded in empty cylinder cans and sprinkled in the pits as part of our blood sacrifices so we can get enough gold to mine…,” the whistle-blower told the host of the show, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.

He went further to speak about how some miners deliberately kill their colleagues to sacrifice their bodies and blood to the land in exchange for more gold. He added that many people have been killed by fellow miners while engaging in illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey, mostly in Obuasi, on the blind side of their families.

He alleged that these heartless and criminal activities happen with the full knowledge of some security and public officials in Obuasi who have made a lot of wealth from illegal mining. He added that some of them are culpable in the illegal mining menace themselves and are sponsored by illegal mining groups.

“Some even have pits and have employed some of the boys to mine for them…I know them, some are Police commanders, MCEs and known politicians…,” he alleged.