‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees (video)

Rimoru has built a big village for his large family called Kongalahi Kimoto, where he lives with all the wives, children and grandchildren. He has large tracts of land that they cultivate to produce food to feed themselves.

Can’t pay school fees, and plans to build his own school:

According to him, he is unable to have the children get formal education due to the large numbers, and school fees are now too expensive for him to bear, although he is not happy seeing them at home every day while their peers are in school to secure a better future.

Due to the high cost of formal education and the numerous children, he plans to establish a school where his children and grandchildren would have formal education. He however doesn’t have the wherewithal, so he is hoping to have investors come onboard to make it a reality since he has the land already in abundance.

Wives get him new women to marry:

What is interesting about Rimoru’s polygamy is the fact that he doesn’t approach the women himself, but his wives do. All he needs to do is to approach his latest wife to express a desire in marrying a certain woman he had seen and she would then proceed to convince that particular woman for him.

“It all started when a friend of my first wife visited her one day and I asked my wife if I could marry her friend in addition to her, and she said so long as it would make me happy. She then spoke to her friend and convinced her to marry me,” Rimoru recounted.

His first child is forty years old while the latest one is as young as 2 months, and he has no plans to stop marrying more and reproducing any time soon.

His son vows not to emulate him: