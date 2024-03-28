Is there a plan to send Mahama to sleep early like Prof. Mills? - Amidu asks, warns Mahama

According to Ghanaweb, Amidu indicated that "Those words were not merely wrongly spoken," suggesting that Ahwoi's background in security, intelligence, and diplomacy makes it unlikely for him to misspeak.

"The Ahwois and their cohort were so carried away by the success of hoodwinking John Mahama into nominating their surrogate as his running mate for the 2024 elections," Amidu stated, implying a clandestine scheme within the party's ranks.

Amidu also drew attention to the age gap between Mahama and Opoku-Agyemang, raising concerns about potential plans for Mahama's premature departure from office, reminiscent of the demise of former President John Atta Mills. He cautioned Mahama to be vigilant, suggesting there might be a hidden agenda to ensure Opoku-Agyemang's ascendancy within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“John Dramani Mahama’s date of birth is 29 November 1958 while that of the Ahwois’ surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is 22 November 1951. Consequently, if the Ahwois and their Church Street cohort are already thinking of John Mahama’s passing before the end of his four-year term, then there must be something they are privy to about John Mahama’s health status that Ghanaians do not know," Amidu wrote. "The possibility that in addition to whatever health problems of John Mahama may be known to the Ahowis and their cohort, is there also a kitchen cabinet plan to send John Mahama to sleep early, like Professor Mills, should he perchance win the 2024 elections, to make assurance double sure that their enterprise for their surrogate to become President before 2024 and, therefore, face no opposition for the nomination for 2028 NDC flagbearership?”

Amidu likened the situation to Shakespeare's "Macbeth," implying a complex web of intrigue and deceit within the party's inner circle. In response to Ahwoi's remarks, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's purported rebuttal was dismissed by Amidu as a strategic manoeuvre to divert attention from the true intentions of the Ahwois.

“The Ahwois and their cohort were so carried away by the success of hoodwinking John Mahama into nominating their surrogate as his running mate for the 2024 elections that they could not wait for the flagbearer to formally outdoor his running mate to the rank and file of the NDC. The Ahwois decided to exhibit their ownership of the NDC by organizing a special celebration of their feat in achieving the renomination of their surrogate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC running mate at their offices on Church Street, Labone. Kwesi Ahwoi who had assumed the spokesmanship for the Ahwois and their cohort of the Church Street cabal was so carried away with excitement that he made public what the cohort had been saying in the dark and whispering in the private rooms of their kitchen cabinet," Amidu asserted.