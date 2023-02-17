It’s because of Ofori-Atta that some of us don’t go to church – Isaac Adongo

The lawmaker said this among other things while speaking on the floor of parliament after the Finance Minister briefed the house about the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The programme stirred controversies from various stakeholders with pensioner bondholders picketing the Finance ministry for eight days.

“This is not a joke; you are even quoting the Bible. Which of the Bibles are you quoting? Quoting the Bible and taking our money? You are denying the poor pensioner his/her money and you are still quoting the Bible?

“As a country, we are not angry enough. This cannot happen to anybody. You are here reading this boring and underwhelming statement to us and yet you are taking our money,” Adongo lamented before asking Ofori-Atta to resign.

Meanwhile, the pensioner bondholders have finally been exempted from the Debt Exchange Programme after days of incessant protests.

The Finance Minister has written a letter to them stating categorically that the terms of their investments will be respected at maturity.